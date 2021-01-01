From beautybio
BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Roller for Face, Eyes and Body
Cryo Skin Icing Roller for Face, Eyes and Body - Pro-grade stainless steel, BeautyBio Cryo Skin Icing Roller instantly tighten pores, reduce visible redness, de-puff and create a more sculpted appearance. Benefits Instantly sculpts, contours and tightens pores Reduces puffiness and dark circles Cools, firms and calms Relieves tension and body aches Expels toxins from the skin Regulates oil production to curb breakouts Smooths signs of wrinkles Features Crafted from professional-grade stainless steel for even, sustained delivery of cold therapy designed to instantly sculpt, contour and tighten pores Chills skin to the critical 45 degrees Fahrenheit temperature known to help increase micro-circulation, collagen production and flush out toxins Constricts pores for a tighter appearance and naturally helps extract impurities while slowing oil production Skin's tightening response helps pull skincare topicals deeper into the skin Relaxes muscle tension to help rewind mechanical wrinkling including the appearance of crow's feet and expression lines Narrow roller instantly de-puffs under eyes and helps reduce the appearance of blemishes Broad roller is ideal for sculpting cheekbones and relieving shoulder/joint tension - Cryo Skin Icing Roller for Face, Eyes and Body