Addison Rugs Cruz 1 Gold 3 ft. 6 in. x 5 ft. 6 in. Area Rug
Addison Rugs Cruz Collection presents 12 beautiful colors with accenting metallic yarns in a geometric diamond pattern. It is a hand-tufted space dyed wool yarn in a looped flat weave construction. The metallic accent yarns gives this rug a subtle visual depth. Cruz is the perfect foundation for durability and high fashion for your home. Vacuum your area rug at least once a week or more if needed. Only straight suction vacuums are recommended for this loop pile wool rug. The use of rotating beater bar vacuum on a loop pile rug will cause excessive pile fuzzing and thread pulls. Please note that initial fiber shedding is normal for all new rugs, especially wool rugs, but should lessen significantly after 8-10 vacuuming. A non-skid pad is recommended. Color: Gold.