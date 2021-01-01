Crushed Ice LED Bath Bar by Elan Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Chrome - (83502)

Breeding a sense of luxury over the bathroom or vanity mirror is a certainty with the Crushed Ice LED Bath Bar from Elan Lighting. It's set with shimmering crushed crystal, creating a gorgeous aesthetic while diffusing the light from the underlying LED source. This wall fixture features a graceful curved profile that complements any dÃ©cor story from vintage chic to post-modern. Elan Lighting, a Kichler Company, combines form and function to create compelling, sculptural designs that not only illuminate a space but provide style. Derived from inspiration, their passion is art and the medium of choice is light. Creating pieces that with the buyer in mind that connects you and your space. Color: Clear. Finish: Chrome