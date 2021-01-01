From medieval century templar soldier of christ gifts

Crusader Knights Templar Cross Heartbeat EKG Pulse Symbol T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This nice Novelty Graphic shows the knights templar cross symbol on a heartbeat ekg pulseline. Makes a funny gift for the crusader code warrior fans and people who love the medieval century and the history of knights with the Order of Solomons Temple. This Design influences an occasion for knights templar & renaissance faire.Nice Gift for history teacher, religious christians & freemason fans who loves the oak island treasure, temple of solomons.Be a Warrior & Soldier of Christ and find the holy grail. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com