From technomarine
Technomarine Cruise Sea White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch TM-118009
Advertisement
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a white silicone strap. Rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. One - small second subdial. Ronda Caliber 1069 quartz movement. Scratch resistant flame fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 37.5 mm. Band width: 17 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: hour, minute, small second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Movt. Technomarine Cruise Sea White Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch TM-118009.