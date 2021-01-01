Our newest Rosto Face Soap is formulated with pink and white clays and enriched with soothing organic rose concentrate, cleaning your skin without drying it. Combined with the Whipped Face Cream, it leaves your skin soft and comfortable. For all skin types. 96% Natural Ingredients 0% parabens 0% petroleum 0% phenoxyethanol Cruelty-free & Vegan Dermatologically tested HOW TO APPLY Wet your face with water. Rub the soap directly onto your clean hands, and then use your hands to apply the soap to your face. After, rinse off with water until it is completely clear of soap. Apply your Whipped Face Cream / Benamôr Crème de Rosto after for a complete routine! Use in the morning and / or at night. External use. Cruelty Free Pink Rosto Cleansing Clay Face Soap 90G Benamôr