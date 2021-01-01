Cruelty Free Nordic Bio-Based & Natural Lipstick - Raspberry HAVU Cosmetics

Summer captured in one shade. RASPBERRY really highlights your tanned skin and freshens up the face - it feels as fresh as eating raspberries. A cold pink that gives you a subtle shimmer when applied on your cheeks and lips. RASPBERRY is a sweet, edgy reddish pink. HAVU lipsticks are light, moisturising and easy to apply. The texture is neither too sticky nor too drying - the finish is similar to that of a creamy semi-matte lipstick. The lipstick container is fully bio-based. Your HAVU lipstick is made from renewable and bio-based materials: natural wood and starch-based PLA, aka polylactide. Ingredients: Prunus Amygdalus Oil (sweet almond oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (castor oil), Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil (jojoba seed oil), Copernicia Cerifera Cera (carnauba wax), Cera Alba (beeswax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (shea butter), Euphorbia Cerifera Cera (candelilla wax), Silica, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (sunflower seed oil), Tocopherol (vitamin E), CI 77891 (titanium dioxide), CI 77491 (red iron oxide), +/- CI 77499 (black iron oxide), +/- CI 77492 (yellow iron oxide), +/- CI 77007 (ultramarine blue and violet), +/- CI77742 (manganese violet), +/- CI 77019 (mica), +/- CI 77861 (tinoxide) The lipstick container is made from common alder and aspen. The lipstick mechanism is made from industrially biodegradable PLA (polylactide). The lipstick container can be disposed of as biowaste after use. Please do not dispose of HAVU products in nature! The package does not decompose in nature and we do not support littering! The outer packaging and mail-order parcel are paperboard waste. If there's no separate container for biowaste available, the product can be disposed of in the residual waste bin. For more information on regional specifications, consult local authorities or waste management authorities. PLA does not endure high temperatures due to its biodegradability and it melts in over 45°C/113°F degrees' temperature. So please keep your lipstick out of too much direct sunlight! Cruelty Free Nordic Bio-Based & Natural Lipstick - Raspberry HAVU Cosmetics