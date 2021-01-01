LOOkX Lipstick in No.85 Iced Brown Pearl is a cream-based lipstick with a subtle glossy finish that instantly gives lips a volumised appearance. The formula contains an impressive 85% of natural ingredients such as castor oil, to keep lips supple and prevent dryness. The high pigment base provides rich coverage. A fresh, soft hue complements any skin tone. Soothing and moisturising Prevents dehydration Long-lasting wear Optimal coverage Volumised look 85 % natural ingredients Skincare based Anti-ageing Skin friendly Long-lasting Easy to apply Fragrance free No animal testing Cruelty Free Brown Lipstick 85 Iced Pearl LOOkX