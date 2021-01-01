Dainolite CRT-61T Crescent 7" Tall Accent Table Lamp Satin Chrome / Matte White Lamps Table Lamps

Dainolite CRT-61T Crescent 7" Tall Accent Table Lamp FeaturesConstructed from metalIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 25 watt maximum G9 bulb requiredRotary switchUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 6-1/4"Depth: 5-3/8"Product Weight: 2 lbsShade Height: 3-15/16"Shade Width: 3-15/16"Shade Depth: 3-15/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: No Satin Chrome / Matte White