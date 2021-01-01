From decor walther
Decor Walther - CRSSP Crack Soap Dispenser - Chrome
Advertisement
Introduce an elegant finishing touch in a bathroom with this Crack soap dispenser from Decor Walther. Made from glass, with chrome detailing the cracked design surface is perfect for adding subtle pattern to a room. Position next to a sink to effortlessly clean hands, matching pieces available separately will coordinate a home. Key features: * Soap dispenser * Material: glass, chrome * Dimensions: H18.5cm * Cracked transparent finish * More home accessories available separately