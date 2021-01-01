From rsd crps awareness gifts
CRPS Warrior Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
CRPS Warrior design that reads: "CRPS Warrior". Perfect for someone who suffers from Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) also to be known under the name reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD). Spread awareness about the CRPS Diagnosis. Wear it for example during Therapy Sessions. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.