Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)

The Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Lamps is a structured, elegant design that was inspired by the Romans and classical architecture. Creating a simple silhouette, an angled wall bracket with a sleek band holds a beautiful, angled panel of cast glass that has been made by skilled artists in Miami. Filtering a welcoming layer of light onto surroundings, this bold and brilliant wall sconce dresses up the spaces it brightens. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold with White Textured Linen