Crown Plana Minor Suspension by Nemo - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (CROHGW55)

The Crown Plana Minor Suspension is part of a family of pendant chandeliers, with a modular structure in die-casted aluminium and sandblasted glass diffusers. Offered in five finishes. Provides indirect ambient illumination. Transparent cable. Nemo, founded in Milan in 1993, is a global leader in modern lighting. Their designs are streamlined, luxurious and inspired by tradition. Known for their cutting-edge innovation, NEMO creates products in an expansive range of textures and forms, from hand blown glass wall sconces to geometric LED pendants. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold