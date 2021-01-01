Vintage Print Gallery "Crown imperial lithograph" Framed Archival Paper Wall Art (20 in. x 24 in. in full size), Silver

This is a reproduction of an original 18th-century engraving by the famous French engraver Jean Victor Dupin. It depicts the unusual and magnificent Fritillaria imperialist, commonly known as Crown imperial. A species of lilies, this impactful plant is usually golden in color and adorns gardens across the world. Presented here in black and white, this botanical drawing will look stunning on an office wall, or serve as a uniquely interesting piece of a larger gallery wall in a well-appointed living room. This piece of wall decor will be easy to incorporate in a myriad of interior design styles, from farmhouse to contemporary. Color: Silver.