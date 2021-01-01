Crowley Textured Max Blackout Thermal Grommet Curtain Panels

Advertisement
Featuring a textured grid design, sun zero textured grid thermal extreme 100% blackout grommet curtain panel pairs add subtle intrigue to your space. Equipped with built-in metal grommets for easy hanging on standard curtain rods up to 1.5" in diameter. Sun zero extreme blackout thermal lining is laboratory tested to block out 100% of light, reduce outside noise by up to 40%, and decrease energy lost through your windows by up to 40%. Comfort is optimized with thermal properties that help keep summer heat and winter chill out of your home. Hang in your entertainment room to eliminate screen glare and reduce distracting outside noise, or in your bedroom for enhanced privacy and a sounder, more uninterrupted sleep. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat, using a cool iron as needed. Curtain Color: Cocoa, Size per Panel: 40" W x 84" L