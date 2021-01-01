From salewa
SALEWA Crow GTX
The Salewa Crow GTX mountaineering boots are flexible, supportive, and have the waterproof protection to keep you moving with confidence. These mountain boots are designed for mixed summer use on general alpine terrain and alpine trekking. Trail hiking boots are made of 1.6mm suede leather and highly wear-resistant fabric uppers. Waterproof GORE-TEX Performance Comfort lining offers a comfortable feel, better breathability, and keeps out the wet elements. CleansportÂ® NXT technology offers organic odor control for a fresher foot environment. Features the 3F SYSTEM design for superior flexibility, ankle support, and precision in fit. Flex Collar design increases the ankle's rear range of motion and provides comfort during descents, due to the curved shape that follows the plantar flexion of the ankle. 360Â° full rubber rand for excellent foot protection. Climbing lacing system provides a more accurate lacing in the toe area, which gives more support and allows for better performance. Customizable MMF+ Multi-Fit Footbed is a three-dimensional body defined by length, width, and height, allowing even adjustability for an individual fit. TPU midsole provides a long-lasting ergonomic cushioned support and shock absorption. Vibram New Mulaz oustsole is crampon-compatible with Combi crampons and offers superior grip on rock and traction in mixed mountain terrain and snow. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.