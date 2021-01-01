From david yurman
David Yurman Crossover Earrings with 14K Yellow Gold
Advertisement
From the Crossover Collection. The DY Crossover Collection explores the rhythmic weaving of line to create form and movement. Using a dynamic range of smooth and cabled cords, the individual strands are meticulously entwined. Sterling Silver and 14K Yellow Gold Imported SIZE Earrings, 23 x 13mm ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collectionsfrom its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture. David Yurman - David Yurman Silver > David Yurman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. David Yurman. Color: Silver Gold.