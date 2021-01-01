From mercana
Mercana Crossman 60-in Round Blonde Solid Wood and Base Dining Table in Brown | 68518-AB
Expertly crafted from high-quality Indian hardwood, the Crossman makes for a sturdy dining spot. The clean design and superior composition are complemented by a natural, blonde polish that highlights the grain and character of the wood, making it a head-turner in any space. The Crossman features a uniquely designed, inverse pedestal style base that is not only exclusive but also helps stabilize the top to perfection. Rested atop the uniquely designed base is a sleek, beveled edge top that adds to the visuals of this table and contributes to a sublime dining experience. The Top is 2.5 inches thick. The smoothly polished blonde wooden body makes the Crossman table the perfect fit for a woodlands inspired area. The Crossman follows an easy assembly process which means that it is ready to turn heads in your space shortly after it arrives. Mercana Crossman 60-in Round Blonde Solid Wood and Base Dining Table in Brown | 68518-AB