pacsafe Crossbodies MULBERRY - Mulberry Citysafe CS200 Shoulder Bag

Mulberry Citysafe CS200 Shoulder Bag. A plethora of secure zip pockets and spacious interior holds your laptop and daily essentials in this anti-theft shoulder bag designed with zip clips and slashguard technology to keep your items secure. Built-in RFID protection shields against unwanted scans. FeaturesRFIDsafeTM pocket protects your cards from scansSmart zipper security and cut-resistant materials protect your belongingsProduct Details15.8'' W x 9.5'' H x 3.9'' DOuter: 100d nylon heavy twillLining: 150d polyester twillThree exterior compartmentsTwo interior compartmentsWater bottle pocketFits 13'' laptopImported