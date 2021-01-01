Multipet Cross-Ropes Camouflage Tug 'o Man with Rope Dog Toy, Assorted Camouflage Colors, Size: 14"

Multipet Cross-Ropes Camouflage Tug 'o Man with Rope is the durable dog toy you've been looking for! They are made of a durable ballistic-style nylon for dogs that are tougher on toys. It also features a cotton rope for tossing and tugging. The different textures of the toy make it interesting and fun for dogs to play with. Multipet Cross-Ropes Camouflage Tug 'o Man with Rope adds even more excitement for your dog with its built in squeaker. The toy floats in the water so your dog can play with this toy all year long! The toy measures 14 inches in size and is perfect for dogs of all sizes. It comes in assorted camouflage colors.