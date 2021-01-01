From coach
COACH Cross Grain Leather Wyn Small Wallet
Advertisement
Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. The COACH Cross Grain Leather Wyn Small Wallet opens up with a beautiful envelope design featuring a signature metal emblem. A spacious bill compartment and room for several cards inside, with a self-folding zippered coin pocket at the back. Expandable zippered side pocket with soft leather pull tab. Snap-closing compact trifold design. Full length bill pocket. Seven credit card slots an easy access slip pocket. Made of leather. Polyester lining. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 4 1 2 in Depth: 1 in Height: 3 1 2 in Weight: 3 oz