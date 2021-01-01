Croslin Geometric Hand Knotted Jute Taupe Area Rug
Features:Collection: CroslinConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: WovenMaterial: 100% HempOrigin: IndiaMaterial: Jute/SisalMaterial Details: 100% JuteConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: TaupePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;RusticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Spot Clean OnlyLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergent;Cut loose threads using a scissorColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3", Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 8' x 11'): 0.24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 95Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 32Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 54Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): 39Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'3" x 5'3"): 63Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'