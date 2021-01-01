From kichler
Kichler Crosby Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Cylinder Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | 43998NI
The 4 light Crosby foyer pendant in brushed nickel finish and clear glass uses 60 watt (max.) bulb equivalent. It measures 16\" in width and 31\" in body height. For maximum versatility it comes with 14\" of extra lead wire for customizable length and height. Cleaning instructions: turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as it is abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry.