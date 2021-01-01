From nili lotan
NILI LOTAN Cropped Military Pant in Chocolate. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 8)
Advertisement
NILI LOTAN Cropped Military Pant in Chocolate. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 8) NILI LOTAN Cropped Military Pant in Chocolate. - size 2 (also in 0, 4, 8) 98% cotton 2% elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. 4-pocket design. Pleated detail at knee. Elastic hem with zipper closure. 14 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. NILR-WP88. 99-W12. Fashion is constantly changing, and designer Nili Lotan understands that it is about the expression of a certain point of view. Her pieces express self-creativity and individuality through contrast and contradiction.