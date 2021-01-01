From saint laurent
Saint Laurent Cropped Logo Tie-Dye Sweater
Advertisement
On-trend tie-dye defines this cropped stretch cotton crewneck while an embroidered logo front finishes with a signature appeal. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Banded trim Cotton/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Cropped About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent's groundbreaking styles have become iconic cultural and artistic references, and its founder, the couturier Yves Saint Laurent, secured a reputation as one of the twentieth centurys foremost designers. Part of the Kering Group, the House kept true to its identity of absolute modernity and fashion authority. Under the creative direction of Anthony Vaccarello, appointed in April 2016, the House offers a broad range of womens and mens ready-to-wear products, leather goods, shoes, jewelry and eyewear. It is also a major force in fragrances and cosmetics. Advanced Designer - St Laurent/rive Gauche > Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Saint Laurent. Color: Blue Multi. Size: Medium.