From 7 for all mankind
7 For All Mankind Cropped Alexa in Garcia Blue
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The wide-leg 7 For All Mankind Cropped Alexa in Garcia Bluenatural offers a whiskering look, finished off with a frayed hem for additional style points. Five pocket styling. Belt loops. Front zip fly with button-closure. Silver-tone hardware. Branding tag along back-right patch pocket. 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 18 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 27. Please note that measurements may vary by size.