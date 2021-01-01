From van zyverden
VAN ZYVERDEN Crocus Bulbs Orange Monarch (Set of 25)
There are many different types of the world famous Crocus genus available. Some are fall, winter, or spring blooming. These are the well-known spring bloomers, that are long-lived and everyone knows and loves. They are easy to grow and cold hardy, and often the first color of spring. The flowers are tubular cup shaded, atop grass like basal foliage. They perennialize nicely, providing a splash of color. Wow. You won't find these in a typical box store. Orange Monarch is a giant blooming, orange black striped Crocus, appropriately named as the colors resemble that of a monarch butterfly. Each bulb produces three stems. Perfect as a garden accent, naturalizing, easy to grow, and extremely hardy and strong, even blooming during a snowstorm. To ensure optimal results allow adequate space, sunlight, plant at the appropriate depth, feed with a well balanced fertilizer, allowing the leaves to yellow/brown before removing. Crocus can be successfully grown in a lawn for a spring meadow effect. Hold off on mowing the lawn in spring until the Crocus foliage begins to die back.