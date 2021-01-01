From lady pepperell
Lady Pepperell Cristina Floral Comforter Set, King, Yellow
Abloom with bunches of multicolor blossoms, and infused with expressive charm, this classic comforter set envelops you in radiant shades that lighten up any space. Vibrant purple, orange, and white—just to name a few hues—completely cover the Lady Pepperell Christina Floral Comforter Set, whose throwback sensibility gives even the most modern bedroom a vintage touch. Fabricated purely in single-ply percale, each piece is comprised of 100% cotton for a cool, lightly textured feel. Exceptionally cushy fill makes this comforter a dream addition to your bedding collection and the included shams perfectly coordinate with the same pretty print. Contrasting fringed edges give the shams eye-catching appeal. Each Full/Queen and King set comes with one comforter and two shams, while Twin/TwinXL sets include a comforter and a single sham. Complement the Christina comforter set with the Lady Pepperell Edith floral bed sheets for a two-tone take on of-the-moment mixed prints that dial up the drama of your decor and add pop and personality to your interior theme. Features: Fabric is made of 100% cotton percale Fill is made of 100% polyester Shams are constructed with a center back overlap closure Machine washable on cold cycle, tumble dry low Sheets and pillows sold separately Pair with the Lady Pepperell Edith Floral Sheet Set Also sold as a matching shower curtain, sold separately Dimensions: Twin/Twin XL: Comforter: 66"W x 94"L Sham: 20"W x 26"L Full/Queen: Comforter: 88"W x 92"L Shams: 20"W x 26"L King: Comforter: 106"W x 92"L Shams: 20"W x 36"L