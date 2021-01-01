Cristina Bar & Counter Stool
Description
This bar stool makes it easy to anchor your kitchen in contemporary glam design. It's built with a stainless steel frame, and features four tapered and splayed legs that are capped with gold-finished feet for a sleek two-tone look. A wraparound crossbar gives you a spot to rest your feet for additional comfort. The bucket-like seat is wrapped in luxe velvet and is filled with foam for just the right amount of support. Button tufting on the back of this counter stool gives it a hint of vintage appeal.Features:Seat Style: SquareStools Included: YesNumber of Stools Included: 1Base Color: BlackSeat Color (Upholstery: Gray): GraySeat Color (Upholstery: Yellow): YellowSeat Color (Upholstery: Pink): PinkSeat Color (Upholstery: Green): GreenFrame Material: SteelFrame Material Details: Stainless steelFrame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Seat Material: Upholstered;FabricSeat Material Details: VelvetSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Seat Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingUpholstered: YesLegal Documentation: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Fill Material: FoamNailhead Trim: NoSeat Back Type: Full backLeg/Base Type: 4 legsWeight Capacity: 250Adjustable Height: NoPneumatic/Hydraulic Lift: Swivel: NoSwivel Range: Stackable: NoFolding: NoArms Included: NoArm Material: Arm Color: Footrest Included: YesOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoFloor Protection: Country of Origin: ChinaProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCustom Product: NoDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamTufted Cushions: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:Wipe clean with a dry clothADA Compliant (Seat Height: Counter Stool (25.6" Seat Height)): ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTAA Compliant (Seat Height: Counter Stool (25.6" Seat Height)): FIRA Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoGSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: YesISO 9000 Certified: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesISO 9001 Certified: CAL TB 133 Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant (Seat Height: Counter Stool (25.6" Seat Height)): YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant (Seat Height: Counter Stool (25.6" Seat Height)): General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Fire Rated (Seat Height: Counter Stool (25.6" Seat Height)): Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: FISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesAZO Free: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: