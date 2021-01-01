From idesign
iDESIGN Crisp Expandable Cutlery Organizer Clear
Advertisement
Make the most of your storage space with the iDesign Crisp Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray. This low-profile tray slides to expand from 5 to 6 compartments for additional space to store and organize silverware, flatware, cutlery, utensils, spatulas, and more in kitchen and pantry drawers. This versatile storage tray can also be used in the bathroom, bedroom, office, or anywhere you need additional organization. Designed with style and function in mind, this silverware tray features transparent plastic sides, short walls, and an open top so the contents are always visible and accessible. Made with durable BPA-free clear plastic, this cutlery tray is made to last and is easy to clean with mild soap and water. This compact organizer tray measures 9.8" x 14.25" x 2" and expands up to 13" wide to fit in a variety of drawer sizes. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.