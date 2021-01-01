iDesign Crisp Deep Divided Organizer Bin with Handle, 5" x 6" x 10", Clear/Matte White

Advertisement
Upgrade your kitchen storage with the iDesign Crisp Deep Organizer Bin with Handle. This divided bin creates instant organization in the refrigerator, freezer, or pantry for items such as snack bags, pouches, packets, boxes, bars, and more. The built-in center handle allows for quick reorganization while also dividing the bin to help keep items upright and separated. The open top and transparent sides ensure contents are always visible and accessible. This modular organizer can be paired with other bins in the Crisp collection (sold separately) to customize storage space. Designed with versatility in mind, it can also be used in the bathroom, bedroom, closet, office, laundry room, or anywhere you need additional organization. Made with durable, rustproof BPA-free clear and matte white plastic, it stands up to every day use and is easy to clean with mild soap and water. Measuring 5" x 6" x 10", this bin is ideal for use in drawers and on cabinet shelves. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.