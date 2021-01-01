From milly
Milly Crinkle Gauze Midi A-Line Petal Dress
Framed with ruffles, this streamlined dress flaunts a striking flounce hem. V-neck Adjustable spaghetti straps Sleeveless Keyhole button details front Concealed side zip Self-tie back Tiered flounce hem Ruffled trim Lined Cotton/nylon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Midi A-line silhouette About 45.75" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Modern Collections - Milly > Milly > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Milly. Color: Limeade. Size: 8.