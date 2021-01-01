From breakwater bay
Crillon 23.7" Console Table
The console table is constructed with a solid wood frame and legs with a beautiful distressed finish. It is ensured to be stable, strong, and requires low maintenance through long years of use. The breakwater bay accent table fits perfectly in any living room. Features small drawers and small drawers, this occasional console sofa table helps you to organize your living room necessities, keeping them dust-free. The elegantly tapered table legs, round deco knobs exude a high-end, elegant feel.