From willa arlo interiors
Crigler Tufted Velvet Office Chair, Gold Base With Wheels
Willa Arlo™ Interiors office chair - a touch of office luxe - when working from home gets a little boring, jazz things up with this cute desk chair. You sure it’s an office chair? With its elegant tufted velvet upholstery and striking chrome legs in the gold finish, the crigler also fits in perfectly as a makeup chair in your bedroom or vanity chair in a favourite corner around the house. Available in three vibrant and easy-to-match colours, who would expect a modern desk chair to be able to uplift the mood of your workspace? Ergonomic features - This chair for office desks are not only good-lookers, but they’re also designed to help you work efficiently. Instantly adjust the seat height with one push of the lever so you don’t have to slouch over your desk. With a 360-degree swivel, central tilt mechanism and roller caster wheels, you can continue to multi-task like a pro even while seated. Features of Willa Arlo™ Interiors velvet office chair: Luxurious tufted velvet upholstery - supportive mid-height back with central tilt mechanism - Height adjustable gaslift seat with thick cushion - 360-degree swivel - sturdy chrome base in gold finish with roller caster wheels - 3 easy-to-match colours to choose from. Upholstery Color: Gray