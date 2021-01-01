From carolina herrera
Carolina Herrera Crewneck Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Elevated take on the crewneck t-shirt crafted with a rich wool weave. Roundneck Short sleeves Ribbed trim Virgin wool Dry clean Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Classic fit, fits to size About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: Azalea. Size: Small.