From travelpro
Travelpro Crew Versapack Max Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard Titanium Grey - Travelpro Softside Carry-On
Advertisement
Go anywhere with a Rollaboard that is all your own. The Crew VersaPack Global Carry-on Expandable Rollaboard is designed for total packing versatility and customizable with a variety of interchangeable Travelpro exclusive Zip-In Organizers. Enjoy total convenience with a built-in USB port and dedicated exterior power bank pocket, exterior padded laptop pocket and removable TSA-compliant toiletries bag that stores perfectly in a same-sized exterior pocket. Two ultra-strong, oversized, high-performance ball bearing wheels roll smoothly over any terrain led by a four-stop, height-adjustable PowerScope Handle, while the add-a-bag strap and metal J-Hook let you carry additional bags hands-free. Maximizes carry-on sizer bin restrictions. May need to check if over packed. Includes a Zip-In Garment Organizer for folded shirts, dresses and jackets. Additional coordinating Zip-In organizers available for purchase separately: Laundry Organizer, Packing Cubes Organizer and All-In-One Organizer (each sold separately. External USB port provides access to power on the go. Exterior power bank pocket provides FAA-compliant power connected to an external USB Port (battery not included. Exterior, padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6. Patented PowerScope aluminum extension handle minimizes wobble and has four stops to accommodate users of different heights (36, 38, 40 and 42.5. High-performance ball bearing wheels ensure the smoothest roll and long-lasting durability. High-density ballistic nylon fabric with DuraGuard coating resists stains and abrasions. Built-in protection includes robust corner armor, skid guards and durable wheel housings that protect high-wear points.