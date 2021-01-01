Crew Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hinkley - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (4841HB)

Advertisement
The Crew Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Hinkley Lighting brings a coastal touch of charm to interiors as it provides practical illumination. Inspired by vintage maritime pieces, this circular fixture includes a sleek rounded canopy that supports a domed shade made of clear ribbed glass. Inside, its lamping emits a powerful glow, intensified by the textured glass for a heightened effect. Slender wiring forms a cage around the piece, enhancing its maritime design. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Bowl. Color: Clear. Finish: Heritage Brass