Crestwood Floral 100% Cotton Sheet Set

The Crest-wood 100% Cotton Sheet Set features an allover pattern of swirling white leaves on a soft dove gray background creates a cool winter garden print in a sophisticated neutral tone. Our quality flannel sheets include a multi-leveled brushing process. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3 times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then printed and finished with 3 additional brush treatments on the face and 1 on the back. This process ensures a comfortable, very soft and cozy finish. This set is made of soft, 100 percent cotton flannel. Size: Twin