Hampton Bay Crestridge Steel Outdoor Patio Coffee Table with Tile Top

Bring storage and style to your outdoor space with this Crestridge Steel Outdoor Coffee Table. The perfect addition to your porch, patio, or sunroom, this charming table is perfect for holding books, playing board games and keeping drinks and snacks handy. It boasts a wood-patterned ceramic tile tabletop for a beautiful yet functional aesthetic. A rich charcoal brown, powder-coated finish adds durability to provide a long-lasting use. Coordinate this table with other pieces in the Crestridge Collection to create a polished look.