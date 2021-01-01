Crespin 10 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

Add a bold, beautiful glow to your dining room or den with this elegant chandelier. Perfectly at home in modern *or* contemporary aesthetics, this fixture accommodates 10 light bulbs (not included) of up to 100W each. This classic sputnik design features thin arms crisscrossing in every direction, with exposed lights rounding out the ends. This luminary is crafted from metal that is finished in your choice of a matte black or natural brass.Swoon-worthy detail: Every arm is adjustable, so you can customize this chandelier to your desired shape AND light direction! Finish: Black