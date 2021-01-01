From gorjana
Gorjana Crescent Two Tone 18 inches Necklace 191210202G
Gorjana Crescent Two Tone 18 inches Necklace 191210202G. Metal: 18 k gold plated brass. Size: 18 inches. Color: Two tone (gold and white). Shape: Round. Gem type: Cubic zirconia. Spring ring closure. This pavé crescent moon catches the moonlight just so. An adjustable slide bead allows this necklace to be worn at multiple lengths. IMPORTANT WARRANTY INFORMATION: Please note that seller provides its own warranty for the products sold by seller; the manufacturer's warranty may not apply to products purchased from this seller. For additional warranty related issues or information, please contact us directly.