Crescent LED Vanity Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (3-582-24)

The Crescent LED Vanity Light is an aesthetically pleasing solution to your modern bathroom lighting needs. Comprised of a white acrylic diffuser accentuated by steel trim with either a satin nickel or polished chrome finish, this modern wall light can be mounted vertically or horizontally, and provides diffused, ambient lighting. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel