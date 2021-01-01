From point luna
Crescent Bench by Point Luna - Color: Brown (ESI1848918)
The Crescent Bench from Point Luna displays a simple design with a blend of both industrial and organic aesthetics. Its made out of a solid acacia wood slab that rests atop heavy gauge iron legs. The wood displays genuine edges, knots, and grain detailing that is individual to each piece, making no two exactly alike. With a gently curved frame and clean lines, this beautiful, minimalist bench works well with dining tables or in hallways. Catering to the needs of discerning consumers and design professionals alike, Point Luna strives to bring well-made, eye-catching collections of furniture and accessories to your home and exterior spaces. Offering approachable designs, Point Lunas products are decidedly modern yet rely on quality materials and workmanship. Color: Brown.