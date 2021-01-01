From kirkland's
Gold Crescent 2-pc. Pillar Candle Holder Set
Add beautiful style to your life and home with this elegant candle holder set. The Gold Crescent 2-pc. Pillar Candle Holder Set will add a tasteful decorative touch to your space. Set includes two (2) candle holders Large candle holder measures 16L x 5W x 17H in. Small candle holder measures 16L x 5W x 15H in. Crafted of metal and marble Gold metal finish White marble base Abstract crescent design Hurricane pillar candle holder Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.