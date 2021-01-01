Crème of Nature Pure Honey Intense Hydration Treatment Hair Mask 3.4 oz

Crème of Nature® Pure Honey Intense Hydration Treatment Hair Mask is formulated with our signature blend of Pure Honey, Certified Natural CoCrème of Natureut Oil & Shea Butter. Infused with yogurt extract, this ultra-moisturizing formula targets dry, dehydrated strands by providing moisture, shine and smoothness, while leaving your hair soft, manageable and without weighing it down. This hair mask restores moisture from root to tip; Crème of Natureditions and smoothes dry, dehydrated hair; detangles, softens and enhances shine. NO Sulfates*, NO Mineral Oil*, No SiliCrème of Naturees*, No Drying Alcohol** *Formulated without adding. **Formulated without adding ethanol.