The Hampton Bay Creme Brulee 2-Light Kendallwood Flush-Mount will give your bedroom, hallway, living room, bath or powder room an elegant and refined upgrade. Featuring a hand-painted Kendallwood bronze finish and a stunning Sierra Vista glass shade, this fixture will provide plenty of bright and warm illumination. Easy to install and easy to blend with many decor styles, this flush-mount is also easy to coordinate with other Creme Brulee Collection pieces for a custom look and lasting enjoyment.