From 1-800-flowers
Cremation Wreath - Blue and White Small
Flower Delivery: Honor a life so beautifully lived. Our florists artistically hand-design an asymmetrical blue and white table wreath arrangement with roses, carnations, delphinium and more. An urn or framed photograph can be placed in the open center, creating a comforting tribute for the cremation or memorial service.Our florists hand-design each arrangement, so colors and varieties may vary due to local availabilityAsymmetrical arrangement of blue delphinium and white roses, carnations, cushion poms and football mums; accented with spiral and seeded eucalyptus, gypsophila and variegated pittosporumSend to the cremation service or memorial service; urn or framed photograph can be placed in the centerLarge arrangement measures approximately 18"H x 18"LSmall arrangement measures approximately 17"H x 14"L Great for Everyday