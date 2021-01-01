Crek Mini Pendant Light by Masiero - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (CREK S1 G18)

Advertisement
The Crek Mini Pendant Light from Masiero enhances light with a textured crystal form inspired by a rock crystal formation. Its a modern piece taking a refined approach to its aesthetic. Hanging with a braided cord, a sleek metal framework draws a geometric silhouette in the air that contrasts with the artful glass. Thick crystal glass panels create an elegant abstract pattern surrounding the lamps inside. The deep texture of the crystal blurs the image of the lamps even with the lights off. When turned on, the lamps highlight the crystals many details in a rich display. The pendant sets a warm, inviting ambient glow over ones room. Founded in 1981, Italian brand Masiero produces artful modern lighting designed to tell a unique story. Driven by a passion for blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with sophisticated contemporary aesthetics, Masiero lighting brings an elevated look to interior and exterior spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Clear. Finish: Brushed Brass