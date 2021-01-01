From spooky animal vaporwave halloween gifts

Creepy Rabbit Vaporwave Scary Animal Chainsaw Spooky Bunny Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Scary vaporwave design for Halloween if you are an animal lover and your favorite scary animal is a rabbit. Grab this design and start trick or treat on a spooky night with this retro art of vaporwave aesthetic design in the 1980s and 1990s. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com