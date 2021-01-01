From ashley furniture
Creative Co-Op Gold Metal Chandelier with Circlet Designs and 12 Lights, Gold
Farmhouse flair gets a sophisticated twist with this statement-making 12-light chandelier, a distinctive addition to your furniture collection. Its golden finish pairs perfectly with glam accents and shimmering mirrored furniture while its open geometric details add a breezy touch to any space. Add this piece to the dining room to add a refined touch to a rustic ensemble, then pair it with a reclaimed hardwood table for contrasting style. Match it with abstract canvas prints for an artful vignette or hang it in a minimalist ensemble to draw the eye to its bold design. Its candelabra-inspired silhouette evokes Old Hollywood style while its candle bulbs add a traditional touch to your decor.